FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

VOSO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

