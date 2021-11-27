FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 279 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,517,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 175,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

