FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 723 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

