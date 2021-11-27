FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $40,000 in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

