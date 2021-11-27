FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 in the last 90 days.

CWAN opened at $22.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

