FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 832,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

