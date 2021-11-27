Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

