Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of FMTX opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

