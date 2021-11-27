Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.