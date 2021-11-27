Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $226.00 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

