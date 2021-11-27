Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

