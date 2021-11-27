Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $384.09 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

