Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 33.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 36.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

