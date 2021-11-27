Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

