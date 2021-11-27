Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.55 and its 200 day moving average is $282.82. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $120.14 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.