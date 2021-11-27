Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 854,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.79% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

