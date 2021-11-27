Foundry Partners LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apria by 153.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apria by 107.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,598,283 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.82 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

