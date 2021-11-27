Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,313 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

