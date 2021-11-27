Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 73.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $69.58 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

