Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

