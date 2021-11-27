Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $610.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,011,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

