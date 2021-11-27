Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 295,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NUVB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
