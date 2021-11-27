Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 295,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

