Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 386,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

