Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FUTU traded down $4.72 on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. Futu has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Futu by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

