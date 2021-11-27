FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Issued By SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.