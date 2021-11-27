FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Lowered by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ventas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

