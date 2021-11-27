Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOTU. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of GOTU opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.25. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $14,133,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $27,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

