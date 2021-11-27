GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

