GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

