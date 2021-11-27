Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

