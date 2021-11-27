GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

GBG stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.86) on Friday. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 871.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 874.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.93.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

