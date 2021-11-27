GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.44 ($45.95).

Several analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €43.79 ($49.76) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €45.47 ($51.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

