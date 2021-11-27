General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

GD stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

