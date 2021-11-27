General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,929 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

