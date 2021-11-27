Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

