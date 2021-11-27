Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,356,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.