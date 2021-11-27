Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Quest Resource worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

