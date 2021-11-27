Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.61 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

