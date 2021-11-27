Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACA opened at $10.25 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.