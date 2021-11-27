Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) versus SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Critical Analysis

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $147.35 million 9.61 $69.39 million $1.75 17.85

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 51.37% 11.53% 5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOHO China and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than SOHO China.

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

