Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $97.85. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,308. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.