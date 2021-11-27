Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Barry Litwin Sells 817 Shares

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

