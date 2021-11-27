Global Technology Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:GTACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 30th. Global Technology Acquisition Corp I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Global Technology Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

