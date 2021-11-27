GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

GFS traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,815. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

