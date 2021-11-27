Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

