GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,847 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

