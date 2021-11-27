Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Golden Minerals worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUMN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

AUMN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

