Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,777 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $91.39 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

