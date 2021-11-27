Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

