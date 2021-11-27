Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 18,668 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRQ opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

